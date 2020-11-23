LNP – Queuing up to obtain divine blessings!

ome prominent politicos in the country are said be seen these days lining up at the ‘shrine’ of a ‘deva-maani’ (sorceress) at a historic ‘thalawa’ area in Rajarata carrying offering trays to obtain divine blessings and get their future read.



Some religious dignitaries have reportedly expressed their displeasure at siting this devalaya in close proximity to a historic shrine which draws thousands of pilgrims specially during the Poson season.



Politicos calling over seeking divine blessings from the ‘Deva-maani’ do not pay heed to the advice that it would be more beneficial for them to practice their religious tenets than seek blessings from a sorceress, they say.