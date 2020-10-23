LNP – Seylan Bank drives digital transformation journey with Fiorano

Seylan Bank, the Bank with a Heart recently announced their successful implementation of the Fiorano Hybrid Integration Platform (HIP). Fiorano Software, a leading Enterprise Integration Middleware, API Management and Banking Solutions specialist has enabled Seylan Bank to implement a digital banking integration ecosystem ensuring flexibility, dynamic adaptability and innovation, to leverage legacy systems while significantly improving customer experiences. Seylan Bank is the first bank in Sri Lanka to comprehensively expose all application APIs as Web Services via the Fiorano HIP (ESB).

Commenting on this, Harsha Wanigatunga, CIO, Seylan Bank said, “In 2019, Seylan embarked on an ambitious Digital Drive; moving to a microservices-based platform like Fiorano has helped in our journey towards integrating new technologies via Web Services on our ESB platform to integrate and develop new services faster with greater security and agility. We have made significant strides in advancing our IT security, data analytics via a bank-wide comprehensive data warehouse and implementing cutting-edge advanced technologies. We will continue to grow our digital footprint, significantly increasing customer convenience and security, while seeing an upward usage of our products and services.”

“We are happy to have successfully completed the Fiorano middleware stack implementation at Seylan Bank, which was a very comprehensive implementation covering all facets of the business and a commendable team effort. We strongly believe that the technology would facilitate and enable the Bank on a very successful digital journey, whilst responding to the constantly changing market demand rapidly,” stated Sunimal Weerasooriya, Country Director of Transnational Group, the local partner for Fiorano.

With Fiorano HIP effortlessly integrated into Seylan Bank’s Core Banking System and Payment Switch on AS/400, iSeries IBM servers and with other applications on Unix and Microsoft based systems, the bank can seamlessly integrate applications, enabling Seylan to fast track their digital transformation journey. Seylan Bank will continue to have a reliable, secure and agile infrastructure for real-time information exchange to drive meaningful business outcomes.

Seylan Bank, the Bank with a Heart, operates with a vision to offer the ultimate banking experience to its valued customers through cutting-edge technology, innovative products, and best-in-class services. The Bank has a growing clientele of SMEs, Retail and Corporate Customers and has expanded its footprint with 173 branches across the country and an ATM network of 216 units. Seylan Bank has been endorsed as a financially stable organization with performance excellence across the board by Fitch Ratings, with the bank’s national long-term rating revised to ‘A (lka). The bank was ranked second among public listed companies for transparency in corporate reporting by Transparency Global and is now part of the S&P Dow Jones SL 20 Index. These achievements are a testament to Seylan Bank’s financial stability and unwavering dedication to ensuring excellence across all aspects. For more information on products and services please visit www.seylan.lk.

About Fiorano: Fiorano Software, a Silicon Valley based Corporation, is a trusted provider of hybrid integration and API technology enabling interoperability, profitability and new revenue streams, since 1995. Fiorano operates through its worldwide offices and a global network of technology partners and value-added resellers. Global companies including AT&T Wireless, Federal Bank, NASA, Bank of Kigali, Commercial Bank of Africa, Canadia Bank, US Coast Guard and Vodafone have deployed Fiorano to drive innovation through open, standards-based, event-driven, real-time solutions yielding unprecedented productivity.