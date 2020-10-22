LNP – Mapakada Village Mahiyanganaya awarded 2020 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Award

Mapakada Village Mahiyanganaya announced that it has been recognized as a 2020 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice award-winner recently. This award is presented to Mapakada Village in recognition for consistently receiving a large number of positive guest feedback throughout a full year of TripAdvisor reviews, placing them in the top 10% of properties in the region.

“The past year has been challenging for the entire hospitality industry. From the Easter bombings to the unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic the industry has been grappling with multiple setbacks. The Mapakada Village team worked relentlessly to provide our guests with the best in service, food and memorable experiences. Receiving this award is an honour in knowing that our guests have placed their trust in us and have enjoyed their stay. The effects of Covid-19 is not yet over, and we continue to take all extensive measures required to comply with health regulations to uphold the highest standards of hygiene and safety to ensure our guests are protected and feel safe during their stay with us” Said Kumudula de Silva, Managing Director, Mapakada Village Mahiyanganaya.

Located approximately 10mins away from the Mahiyanganaya town lies Mapakada Village, a secluded 14-room resort overlooking the serene Mapakada Lake and the majestic mountains of the central hills. With a sprawling garden, infinity pool and abundant nature and wildlife in and around the property, a stay at Mapakada Village is a truly rejuvenating experience. The resort tastefully curates its offerings to provide guests with a truly immersive experience of Mahiyanganaya. The main restaurant serves authentic Sri Lankan meals for breakfast, lunch and dinner whilst providing guests with the flexibility to dine anywhere, anytime they desire. Guests can also enjoy curated dining experiences such as the sunrise breakfast, high tea on the boat to ‘catch and dine’ experiences that are extremely popular amongst guests who visit Mapakada Village Mahiyanganaya.