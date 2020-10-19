LNP – CSE offers scholarships for business journalists to follow Diploma in Financial Markets

Following the successful completion of its second intake in 2019 the Advance Diploma in Financial Markets (ADFM) offered by the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) is set to commence its third intake on 24 October 2020. In this intake the CSE has decided to offer media personnel who structure content on financial markets a scholarship opportunity with the intention to help them better understand financial markets and help strengthen financial journalism in the country.

The manner in which information is articulated significantly impacts financial instruments and the movement of its value which has been long debated in the financial literature space. This largely depends on the channels and the ways in which the information is presented and communicated. The way in which information is shaped and delivered to investors can lead to completely different financial outcomes.

ADFM was implemented in response to a growing demand for an entry-level academic qualification to enable greater knowledge on financial markets, with a specific focus on capital market operations and investment.

The course conducted in English will be carried out over a period of 09 months by an eminent lineup of lecturers and Industry experts including senior CSE professionals to offer unique insights on modules.

Commenting on the initiative CSE Head of Marketing Niroshan Wijesundere said “The course will pave the way for its students to apply theoretical knowledge while gaining a unique level of exposure into financial market operations.”

More information can be obtained via www.cse.lk or by calling 011 2356514.