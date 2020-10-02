LNP – Man pushed to death from housing complex in Kollupitiya

Four suspects were arrested yesterday for killing a 27-year-old man by pushing him from a fifth floor of a housing complex in Kollupitiya after being assaulted and stabbed, Police said.

They said the incident had taken place on September 28 and the suspects were arrested by the officers of the Criminal Investigation Department.

The suspects are to be produced in the Fort Magistrate’s Court for an identification parade today.

The suspects were also accused for snatching a necklace from a woman, Police said.

“The mobile phone and the apartment key of the deceased person were found in possession of one of the suspects along with the knife used to stab the man, they said.

The police are searching for the snatched necklace which was reported to have been pawned at a shop in Kiribathgoda.

The suspects were residents from Kadawatha, Passara, Ahangama and Kelaniya.