LNP – A garment factory within school premises!

A person with strong political connections have started a garments factory within the premises of a school causing much inconvenience to the school children, they say.

Numerous complaints have been made in this connection, but the education authorities have so far turned a deaf ear, parents say.



Meanwhile, a high education authority who is said be having a knack for getting into the good books of influential political authorities has turned a blind eye to the situation for he has turned it into a source of financial gain, they say.