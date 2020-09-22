LNP – SL fielding coach to join training squad on Monday

Sri Lanka’s Australian fielding coach Shane McDermott’s two quarantine periods of 28-days (one each of 14 days in Kandy and Colombo) ended on Saturday and he will join the players’ training camp on Monday (21).

He said, “My isolation ended on Saturday and (now) I’m free to move around without being room-bound as I have had for 28 days.”

“I totally understand the process and am supportive of the measures taken by the health authorities (in my case) in their quest to ensure the country is as safe as possible in what is a torrid time.”

“I hope they (the health authorities) are able to find a way to ensure the Bangladesh series goes ahead next month as I, the players and the world need support to keep us sane.”

“I will be starting back with the squad and their Test preparation for the series against Bangladesh,” he concluded.

The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board is scheduled to have another round of discussions today and hopefully the final decision will be arrived at.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have continued their preparation for the tour.