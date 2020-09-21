LNP – SLC make fresh bid to ask Health Ministry to reconsider 14-day quarantine for Bangladesh tour

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) made a fresh attempt to convince Health Ministry officials to reconsider their position, that the Bangladesh cricket team would need to undergo 14 days of quarantine, in a meeting on Friday.

The meeting, which took place at the Brain Centre on Friday was attended by the two Health Ministry doctors, SLC officials and other medical staff members and coaches.

The ICC match referee Ranjan Madugalle, perhaps on the request of SLC, also attended in a bid to try and convince the Health Ministry doctors that it may be safe, if the visiting team is allowed to be trained during its 14-day quarantine period in Sri Lanka.

On Thursday, the health ministry and its professionals decided to stick to a 14-day quarantine for the visiting Bangladesh team.

“During the meeting it was explained to the Health Ministry to allow players to train within bio-secure bubble,” one of the sources, who attended the meeting, said.

“We also explained to them that the Bangladeshi players are not supposed to meet the community people and the entire hotel will exclusively be booked for the visiting team”.

“We have also explained to them that the actual matches will only be played after 21 days and by then only the umpires, groundsmen etc. will be there and not before that”.

The health ministry is likely to discuss further among them and the decision is likely to be conveyed at the soonest, it is also learnt.