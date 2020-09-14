LNP – Lane law from tomorrow in four main roads in Colombo

A special program to enforce the lane law would be held from tomorrow 6 a.m until 10 a.m on Wednesday (16) in selected roads in the Western Province.

Police said the lane rule will be implemented under the theme of “Let’s Resume – Road Discipline” on the orders and instructions of the Senior DIG in charge of Western Province and Traffic.

They said the law would be implemented in four main roads in Colombo.

Accordingly, the roads from Polduwa Junction to Horton Roundabout on the Sri Jayawardenapura Mawatha, roads from Kelani Bridge to High Level Road Junction on the Baseline Road, roads near the Anula College to Sri Sambuddha Jayanthi Mawatha, Thummulla Roundabout, Thurston Road, Marcus Fernando Mawatha, Library Junction, Ananda Coomaraswamy Mawatha, Flower Road Junction and Pittala Junction on the High Level Road and roads from William Junction to Galle Face Roundabout, Galle Centre Road, NSA roundabout on the Galle Road.