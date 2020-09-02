LNP – 20th Amendment to the Constitution – President’s term limit to remain as in 19A

The term limit of a president and duration as stated in the 19th Amendment will not be changed in the 20th Amendment to the Constitution, an informed source said yesterday.

The 19th Amendment states that the president can seek office only for two terms with the duration restricted to a maximum of five years.

The source said the draft of the 20th Amendment to the Constitution, would be presented to the Cabinet today and further, the Right to Information guaranteed in the 19th Amendment would not be compromised.

The government intends to enact the 20th Amendment as a modification of the 19th Amendment enacted by the Yahapalana government in 2015. Apart from these three, all the other features of the 19th Amendment will be changed fully or to some extent in the 20th Amendment.

The source said, the proposed amendment would enable the President to hold ministerial posts, particularly the defence portfolio and would reintroduce provisions for the government to enact bills within a matter of seven days upon their presentation in Parliament if deemed a national emergency or priority.