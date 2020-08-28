LNP – Blue Eagles and CFC win penalty shootout to enter final

Blue Eagles SC and Colombo FC (CFC) booked their berth in the final of the Vantage FFSL President’s Cup 2020 Football Tournament when they ousted favourites Java Lane SC and Red Star SC in their respective semi-finals via penalty shootouts at the Sugathadasa Stadium yesterday.

Blue Eagles SC won the penalty shootout 4-3 after the scores were tied 2-2 after 90 minutes while CFC won the penalty shootout 5-4 under lights after the scores were deadlocked 2-2 at full time.

Blue Eagles SC held the upper hand in the first half through early strikes by Nethma Malshan and Kavindu Ishan in the 9th and 12th minutes respectively.

Java Lane SC fought back when Malaka Perera found the net in the 48th minute before Naveen Jude’s 87th minute strike sent the match into a penalty shootout in which Blue Eagles SC prevailed missing just one kick from the spot.

CFC led 2-0 at half time while Red Star SC drew level in the second half. CFC were successful with all five kicks from the spot while Red Star SC missed one.