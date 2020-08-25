LNP – Colombo FC storm Police fortress, Red Stars outplay Serendib

Colombo FC knocked out reigning FA Cup champions Police SC with an emphatic 3-0 win while Red Stars SC outplayed Serendib SC 5-3 in the two quarter-finals of the Vantage FFSL President’s Cup 2020 tournament played at Sugathadasa Stadium today.

Despite seven minutes of added time in the first half both Colombo FC and Police failed to find the net.

However, once M. N. M. Fazal breached the Police fortress in the 59th minute, Colombo took charge with A. R. A. Shazny adding a second in the 81st minute while S. Razooniya put the icing on their victory in the third minute of added time.

Red Stars rode on a first-half hat-trick by O. I. Abumere in the 11th, 33rd and 43rd minutes to ease past Serendib under lights after enjoying a 4-2 lead at half-time. J. A. Dilakshan (14th) and C.M. Rahaman (78th) scored the other two goals for Red Stars.

R. Mohamed (13th) and N. Shiyan (40th) kept Serendib in contention in the first half with A. Kumara finding the net in the 76th minute before Rahaman sealed victory for Red Stars.

The semfinals will take place on August 27 with Java Lane SC meeting New Star SC and Colombo FC taking on Red Stars SC.

The tournament is being played behind closed doors, following strict health regulations because of the coronavirus.

Matches are being streamed live through FFSL’s official YouTube channel ‘Sri Lanka Football TV’.