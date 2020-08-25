LN P- SLFP: Action against organizers who evaded polls activity

The SLFP Working Committee has decided to take tough disciplinary action against all SLFP Electoral Organizers and SLFP Local Government representatives who ignored party instructions to support SLFP candidates at the 2020 General Election, Senior Deputy Chairman of the party Prof. Rohana Lakshman Piyadasa told the media in Kurunegala yesterday.

“The errant SLFP members would perhaps lose their membership too in the future due to disregarding party instructions,” he added.

The Majority of SLFP Chief Organizers and SLFP Local Government representatives have not supported SLFP candidates who contested the last General Election.

This matter was brought to the notice of the SLFP leadership at the SLFP Central Working Committee meeting held on August 20 under the patronage of SLFP President Maithripala Sirisena at the SLFP headquarters.