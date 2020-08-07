LNP – Mahinda Rajapaksa clinches landslide win in Kurunegala

Mahinda Rajapaksa of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) is leading the preferential votes in Kurunegala District with a whopping 527,364 votes.

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) clinched the highest number of votes from this electoral district which added up to 649,965 (66.92%). Accordingly, the SLPP has managed to claim 11 seats.

In the meantime, the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) claimed 04 seats, with 244,860 votes (25.21%).

Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) was the third with 36,290 votes (2.81%) while the United National Party (UNP) obtained 26,770 votes (2.76%) in the fourth place.

SLPP – 11

Mahinda Rajapaksa – 527,364

Johnston Fernando – 199,203

Gunapala Rathnasekara – 141,991

Dayasiri Jayasekara – 112,452

Asanka Nawaratne – 82,779

Samanpriya Herath – 66,814

D.B. Herath – 61,954

Anura Priyadarshana Yapa – 59,696

Jayaratne Herath – 54,351

Shantha Bandara – 52,086

Sumith Udukumbura – 51,134



SJB – 04

Nalin Bandara – 75,631

J.C. Alawathuwala – 65,956

Ashok Abeysinghe – 54,512

Thushara Indunil – 49,364

Mahinda Rajapaksa clinches landslide win in Kurunegala