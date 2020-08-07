LNP – 2020 General Election: All-Island Final Result

The all-island final result of Sri Lanka’s General Election 2020 has been released by the Election Commission.

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has claimed resounding victory in the parliamentary election after polling a total of 6,853,690 votes, which is 59.09% of the total valid votes.

The SLPP led by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has secured 128 out of the total 225 seats in the Sri Lankan Parliament.

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) led by former Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has obtained the second highest number of votes in the poll.

SJB received a total of 2,771,980 votes (23.90%) and won 47 parliamentary seats.

Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) led by Anura Kumara Dissanayake is the party with the third highest number of votes overall and secured 02 seats in parliament. The JJB polled a total of 445,954 votes (3.84%).

The Illankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi (ITAK) obtained 327,168 votes (2.82%), and managed to secure 09 parliamentary seats.

Ahila Ilankai Thamil Congress (AITC) received 67,766 votes (0.58%) and won one seat in parliament.

Eelam People’s Democratic Party (EPDP) obtained 61,464 votes (0.53%) and won 02 seats.

Tamil Makkal Viduthalai Pulikal (TMVP), Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), Muslim National Alliance (MNA), Tamil Makkal Thesiya Kuttani (TMTK), All Ceylon Makkal Congress (ACMC), National Congress (NC) and Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC) have all won one seat each.

The United National Party (UNP) led by former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe received a total of 249,435 votes (2.15%).

The UNP failed to win a single seat in parliament for the first time in the history of the grand party. However, it has received one National List seat.

The SLPP has received 17 National List seats while the SJB has secured 07 National List seats.

Parties including ITAK, JJB, AITC, UNP and ‘Our Power of People Party (OPPP)’ have received a National List seat each.

The total number of votes polled at the 2020 General Election is 12,343,302 (75.89%) while 744,373 (4.58%) of them were rejected.

Accordingly the total valid votes count is 11,598,929 (71.32%).