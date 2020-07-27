LNP – Repatriation of Sri Lankans to resume within next week – Army Chief

Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva says that the repatriation of Sri Lankans abroad will be resumed within the next week.

He stated this speaking to the media following a religious program held in Kaduwela.

Responding to a question raised by a journalist regarding the escape of a COVID-19 patient from the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH), the Army Chief said that the police have taken necessary action regarding the security situation at the hospital.

The Army Commander further stated that the drug addicts who are infected with COVID-19 are held at the Kandakadu Hospital and there is no room for them to escape as there is military security have been given to the hospital.