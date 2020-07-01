LNP – Practice 50 over encounter: Dickwella, Chandimal, Thisara hammer centuries

Niroshan Dickwella, Dinesh Chandimal and Thisara Perera shone with centuries during the practice 50 over encounter between Dickwella XI and Dimuth XI played at Pallekele Stadium yesterday.

Dickwella XI scored a mammoth 346 for 8 batting first. Dickwella smashed 127 off 100 deliveries with 14 fours and a six. Former Test skipper Dinesh Chandimal was unbeaten with 117 runs from 100 deliveries which saw nine fours and four sixes.

In reply Dimuth XI scored 292 for 7 in 45.3 over when bad light halted play. All-rounder Thisara Perera shone with the bat for Dimuth XI hammering 101 off 72 deliveries which saw 7 sixes and six fours.

Dhananjaya de Silva was unfortunate to be dimissed for 49 runs which came in 45 deliveries. He also claimed two wickets. Lahiru Thirimanne scored 45.

SLC did not declare a winner since it was a practice game.

Dickwella XI: 346/8 (50) (N. Dickwella 127(100b, 4×14, 6×1), D Chandimal 117* (100b 4×9, 6×4) Lahiru Kumara 3/72, Dhananjaya de Silva 2/30)

Dimuth XI: 292/7(45.3) (Thisara Perera 101 n.o. (72, 4×6 6×7), Dhananjaya de Silva 49 (45, 4×6), Lahiru Thirimanne 45, Kasun Rajitha 2-77, Wanidu Hasaranga de Silva 2-55)