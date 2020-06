LNP : The curfew imposed on the island in order to curtail the spread of COVID-19 has been completely lifted, President’s Media Division said.

This decision will be in effect from today (June 28, Sunday).

Previously, the curfew imposed on the whole country from March 20 was partially lifted with the country returning to normalcy.

Accordingly, the curfew was only in effect from 12 midnight until 4 am daily until today.