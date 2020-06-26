Sanga breaks tradition, nominates Connor as first female President of MCC

Former great Kumar Sangakkara has nominated former England women’s cricket captain Clare Connor to succeed him as the President of Marylebone Cricket Club. Sangakkara, the current President’s term has been extended till October 2021 after the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic and Connor will take over from him becoming the first woman to head MCC in its 233 year history.

The appointment of Sangakkara himself to head the prestigious MCC broke tradition as he was the first non-British President of the club. As the incumbent now he himself has broken tradition nominating Connor.

“Clare has done stellar and wonderful work to ensure the game of cricket is for everyone. Her standing in the game is as much for her playing prowess as well for services rendered to the game as an administrator,” Sangakkara told The Island.

“The club is fortunate that she agreed to take on this role, and she will play a key role in the forward journey of MCC as it continues to hold sway as the best cricket club in the world, not just through history, tradition, location or ownership, but through action and commitment to excellence. I look forward to working with her and I wish her well,” Sangakkara further said.

Sangakkara had made the nomination via video link from Colombo during MCC’s AGM on Wednesday. Connor (43) is England and Wales Cricket Board’s head of women’s cricket.

Until 1988 Queen Elizabeth II was one of the few women allowed in the Lord’s pavilion owned by the MCC.

“Times have changed. Now I find myself entrusted with this remarkable opportunity –- the opportunity to play a part in helping MCC, cricket’s most influential club, to thrive and grow in an even more modern and inclusive future,” Connor had said.

Connor debuted for England in 1995 and was appointed captain in 2000. She has been involved in the game’s administration over the years.

MCC has ceased to run cricket in England at present but the body is responsible for the laws of cricket.