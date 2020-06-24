Constitutional Council meets today

A Constitutional Council Meeting will be held today (24) at the Speaker’s Residence under the patronage of its Chairman and former Speaker of the Eighth Parliament Karu Jayasuriya.

Secretary General of Parliament Dhammika Dassanayake stated that Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and other members of the Constitutional Council are scheduled to attend the meeting.

The nominations sent by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa for the two member vacancies of the Monetary Board of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka will be taken into discussion at this meeting.