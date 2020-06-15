Gayanthika set for Asian Bronze as Gomathi banned for doping

Sri Lanka’s top middle distance runner Gayanthika Abeyratne’s fourth-placed performance in the 800 metres event at last year’s Asian Championship is set to be upgraded to a Bronze Medal after India’s Gomathi Marimuthu was stripped off her Gold Medalwhen she testedpositive for banned substances.

The 33-year-old runner from Sooriyawewaclocked two minute 05:74 secondsin the Women’s 800 metres final of the 22nd Asian Athletics Championship which was worked off in April, last year in Doha, Qatar.