A/L timetable on social media false: Examination Dept.

The Advanced Level (A/L) timetable which is circulating on social media sites is false, Examinations Commissioner General Sanath B Pujitha said.

Issuing a statement, the Department of Examinations requested all to keep in touch with the Department’s official website for the announcement of the timetable.

It said any decision regarding the education system in the current epidemic situation in the country should be taken responsibly.

The department had informed the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL) to take actions against those who circulate false information on social media.