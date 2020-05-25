Inter-provincial bus services from tomorrow: Minister

Power, Energy and Transport Minister Mahinda Amaraweera yesterday instructed the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) and the National Transport Commission (NTC) to resume inter-provincial bus services from tomorrow (26) except in Colombo and Gampaha Districts.The Sri Lanka Railways (SLR) will also restart all its services on mainlines as usual after curfew is further relaxed countrywide by the government.Accordingly, long-distance private buses with the destination as Colombo coming from five main highways will not run up to Colombo. As such, inter-provincial buses coming from Kandy will be terminated at Nittambuwa.Buses coming from Galle will be stopped at Panadura and those coming on Low Level and High Level Roads via Avissawella are stopped at Avissawella.Buses travelling to Colombo from Anuradhapura, Puttalam and Kuliyapitiya via Negombo will have to terminate at Negombo and those coming on the Southern Expressway will be stopped at Kottawa. The starting time of all buses is 4.30 am and terminating time is 6.00 pm.