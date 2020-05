A total of 56,356 persons have been arrested and more than 15,000 vehicles were taken into custody as of this morning for violating curfew since March 20, the Police said.

They said a total of 620 persons were arrested and 274 vehicles taken into custody within a 24-hour period ended at 6.00 a.m today.

According to the Police, 13,556 cases have been filed in courts while 5,221 individuals have been fined since March 18.