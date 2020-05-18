Nineteen trains to operate from Monday

Nineteen trains are scheduled to be operated to Colombo from Monday (May 18), the Railways Department said.

General Manager of Railways M.J.D Fernando said that seven trains will be operated along the main railway line while six on the coastal line and four on the Kelani Valley Railway line.

He said that one train each will operate on the Puttalam line and the Northern line.

It said that a large number of commuters than last week have applied to register with the Department anticipating of getting to work by train.

Passengers who have applied to board the train will be informed by a text message and those who have not applied will be issued tickets in accordance with the seating capacity, the Department said.