Curfew in Colombo, Gampha to continue; island-wide curfew on Sunday

The curfew in the Colombo and the Gampaha districts would continue until further notice while curfew in other districts would continue from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily until next Saturday (16) and island-wide curfew would be imposed on Sunday (17), President’s Media Division said.Curfew will be relaxed in the districts except Colombo and Gampaha at 5.00am on Monday, May 18, and will be effective from 8.00pm to 5.00 am daily till Saturday, May 23. The PMD said the mechanism which commenced last Monday, May 11 to recommence the civilian life and economic activities while curfew is in force will continue till Saturday, May 16. “This process will resume from Monday, May 18 onwards. Conditions included in previous announcements regarding the resumption of normal life will remain unchanged,” it said.