320 Sri Lankans including an expectant mother arrived from Chennai

A total of 320 Sri Lankans including an expectant mother who were stranded in Chennai had arrived at the Katunayake International Airport today, Airport Duty Manager said.

He said the passengers have arrived in Chennai from several countries and were stuck at the Chennai International Airport, India due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The SriLankan special flight UL 1122 reached Chennai Airport this morning.

The passengers were checked for COVID-19 possibility according to the instructions issued by the Health Ministry and later they were transferred to quarantine centres by the army.