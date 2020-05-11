Sri Lanka on right track to contain Covid-19: WHO

Sri Lanka is on the right track to contain the Covid-19 through the increased tracking, testing, isolation, and treatment strategy, the World Health Organization said.

WHO issuing a statement said containment of COVID-19 is feasible and remains the top priority in Sri Lanka.

The Sri Lanka Preparedness and Response Plan is implemented with the overall goal to interrupt the transmission of the virus from one person to another using a comprehensive blended approach of containment and mitigation.

Enhanced testing of the contacts of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 has led to the increased identification people who have COVID-19 and appropriate reporting in recent days.

Moreover, the safety of frontline workers both health and non-health should be prioritized, and availability of personal protective equipment must be ensured.

Local innovations have eased the stress for some of these; however, adequate stocks need to be ensured in the event of a spike of cases.

The contribution from WHO and DFAT will support the country in its fast and agile response to the outbreak.