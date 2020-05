A Sri Lankan who returned from Dubai yesterday was among 27 Covid-19 patients reported yesterday, Director General of Health Anil Jasingha said.

He said 24 naval personnel and their two close contacts were also among the yesterday’s Covid-19 patients.

A total of 197 Sri Lankans who were stranded in Dubai due to the COVID-19 pandemic has arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) yesterday morning.