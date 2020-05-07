No politics during pandemic crisis – Ranil tells party loyalists

Former Prime Minister and UNP Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe has instructed his party not to engage in politics at the time when the country is facing COVID-19 pandemic.

“People are able to judge how party members would behave when they capture power from the way they behave now and when they were in the opposition.

Therefore it is better that Unpers refrain from engaging in party politics when the country is facing a pandemic crisis.” He told this to some MPS whom he met yesterday at his residence.