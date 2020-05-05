Hambantota Port’s tank farm fully operational

HIP’s tank farm and berth refurbished to int’l standards along with Litro Gas

Planning to become regional logistics hub in addition to energy hub

With Hambantota International Port (HIP) resuming operations with Litro Gas, the port completes its full complement of energy services, positioning itself to vie for hub status in the South

Asian region.



Litro Gas supplies LPG to Sri Lanka’s domestic market, and the company has leased tanks at the Hambantota International Port to support their supply chain.



The Quantitative Risk Assessment (QRA) and Fit For Service (FFS) with respect to the LPG operation were obtained recently from the Lloyds Registry. HIP’s Jetties 1 and 2 are dedicated to the discharge and transshipment of oil and gas, providing superior operational services to Litro Gas, Laugfs Gas and bunkering partner Sinopec.

“With Litro Gas coming into the equation, and HIP’s tank farm and berth refurbished to international standards, we are now fully operational,” said Tissa Wickremasinghe, COO of HIPG.



LPG Tanker ‘Gas Esco’ recently arrived at the Hambantota Port to discharge the first shipment for Litro Gas, at the port’s jetty No. 2. Another consignment is expected to arrive soon and the energy services operations team is fully trained and geared to meet the customer requirements.



Transshipment of LPG and delivery for local consumption is a part of the energy hub mix at HIP, and with the port set to begin bunkering for vessels soon, it will provide all the services of an energy hub.

With its proximity to the principal sea route connecting the East and West, HIP is in an ideal position to provide these services, allowing all stakeholders to take maximum advantage of the port’s unique location.



The full range of HIP’s services include container handling, general cargo, Ro-Ro, passenger, bunkering, bulk terminal, gas, and project cargo. “In addition to being an energy hub, we are well on the way to becoming a logistics hub in the region, with warehouses, storage areas, and distribution centres planned for set up within the port premises,” said Wickremasinghe.



The current pandemic has slowed down shipping activity as supply chains have been disrupted. Despite these conditions the Hambantota International Port Group (HIPG) is continuing operations unhindered and will keep to the master plan in delivering quality services.



“We fervently hope the situation will gradually return to normal, but in the meantime we are continuing with our development plans and doing everything to ensure that when it does, the port will be ready to position itself on the global maritime map,” the COO says.