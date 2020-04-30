Karu endorses proposal by opposition parties to reconvene parliament
Former Speaker of Parliament, Karu Jayasuriya, said today that he endorsed the proposal made by the parties in the opposition to reconvene the Parliament. “Opposition parties’ joint letter requesting the President to reconvene the Parliament is timely and well-intended. As the Speaker of the dissolved Parliament, I endorse this proposal. If reconvened, that Parliament’s Speaker should be the guardian to ensure its constructive role,” he said in a tweet.