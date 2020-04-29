COVID-19 patients capacity exceeds at IDH

Dr. Ananda Wijewickrama, the Consultant Physician at the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) said the capacity of the COVID-19 patients at the IDH has exceeded as of today.He said there were 140 COVID-19 patients and 10 more suspected patients undergoing treatment at the IDH.”This is an exceeding of the Hospital capacity. The initial plan was to treat about 120 patients. With the spike in recent navy cases, we took some of them in. We were planning to send about 25 who have recovered but waiting for final results and need no strict observations to the Wethara Hospital today but we couldn’t do it. If we can transfer some of these patients, then we can take more COVID-19 patients in,” he said.