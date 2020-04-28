Havelock Lane, Dabare Mw, Torrington 60 watta isolated

Health authorities yesterday declared Torrington 60 watta in Colombo 7, Dabare Mawatha in Narahenpita and Havelock Lane, as isolated areas after COVID-19 positive patients were found from those areas, officials said.

According to Director General of Health Services, Dr. Anil Jasingha, out of the 65 patients detected on Monday, four patients were from Colombo city while the remaining were navy officers from the Welisara Navy camp.

Out of the four detected in the city, two patients were from Dabare Mawatha who had come in association with a previous patient and they were detected after they were tested for the virus by medical officers. Another patient was from Torrington 60 watta and he had come into the area from Bandaranaike Mawatha in Colombo 12 which has detected a cluster of patients in recent days.

The fourth patient was detected in Havelock Lane and he was a worker involved in cleaning duties at the Colombo Municipal Council (CMC). Investigations found that he had visited Bandaranaike Mawatha recently.

An eyewitness said that as soon as these areas were declared as isolated, a heavy military and police presence was deployed in the areas to prevent anyone from entering or exiting those areas.

The Daily Mirror learns that contact tracing has begun to identify all those who had associated with the patients and residents will have to undergo tests for the virus in the coming days.