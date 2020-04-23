Sri Lankan chef aboard a merchant vessel dies

A Sri Lankan chef aboard a merchant vessel died due to a heart attack today, the Navy said.

The Navy said it assisted to disembark the corpse of the chef who passed away whilst serving aboard MV Grace, a merchant ship registered in Sri Lanka.

The Navy has handed over the body to the local agent of the shipping company, the navy said.

The deseased was identified as DJC Kumarasinghe who served as the chef of MV Grace.

Since this person died suddenly from a heart stroke, the local agent of the ship Marine International (pvt) Ltd. had requested assistance for disembarking of the body.

After arrival of MV Grace to Colombo port, responding to the request of local agent of this ship under the approval of Ministry of Denfence, Navy’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Unit attached to the Western Naval Command sterilized the disembarked dead body following all healthy precautions and standard procedures and handed over the corpse to the ship’s local agent.