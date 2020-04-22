11 families in Piliyandala sent for Quarantine

Health authorities had taken step to quarantine 66 individuals from eleven families in Piliyandala MOH area after a patient infected with COVID-19 was identified today.

Dr. Indika Ellawala said the individuals placed under self quarantine were those suspected to have associated the patient.

He said the patient was fish seller who brought fish from Peliyagoda fish market and sold them in Kahatuduwa, and Polgasovita areas.

The MOH said he received information that the patient had visited a house of a vegetable trader, a Grama Niladhari, a lawyer and several of his friends.

Dr. Ellawala said the elder brother of the infected patient had returned from Australia on March 14 and placed under 14 day quarantine till March 28 and that he had not shown any symptoms of Corona virus infection and that it was in question how his brother contracted the disease.

He said the patient was admitted to the Kotalawala Medical Faculty hospital on Monday evening and transferred to Mulleriyawa Infected Diseases Hospital (IDH).