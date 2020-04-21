CIPM makes donation to COVID-19 Relief Fund

Dhammika Fernando-President, CIPM Sri Lanka (2nd from left) handing over the donation to Lalith Weerathunga

CIPM made a donation of Rs. 1 million to President’s National Covid-19 Relief Fund in support and solidarity of the relief measures that need to be rolled out to successfully manage and overcome the current situation brought about by the global pandemic.



The donation was handed over by Dhammika Fernando-President, CIPM Sri Lanka accompanied by Ken Vijayakumar- Treasurer, CIPM Sri Lanka to Special Advisor to the President -Lalith Weerathunga accompanied by Major General K. B. Egodawela-Director General of Administration of the Presidential Secretariat on April 15.

“We are thankful to the President for giving us the opportunity to get involved in supporting the government’s efforts and timely action to provide relief to the needy and restore the economy to normalcy during this unprecedented and challenging situation. We, together with our members in the HR fraternity are on standby to support government’s initiatives from a people professional perspective,” said Dhammika Fernando-President CIPM Sri Lanka.



CIPM was founded in 1959 – incorporated by Parliamentary Act No. 24 of 1976, amended by Act No. 31 of 2018. CIPM is affiliated to the Asia Pacific Foundation of Human Resource Management and to the World Federation of People Management Associations. CIPM, being a professional institute is also a constituent member of the Organization of Professional Associations [OPA] Sri Lanka. Currently, CIPM comprises of over 1600 Professional Members who serve in both public and private organizations. It was elevated to Chartered Status by the Parliament of Sri Lanka on the 28th of September 2018 by amending the original Act of establishment.