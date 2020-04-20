Coronavirus: More than 160,000 deaths globally

Covid-19 has infected more than 2.3 million people and killed at least 160,000 worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University, the CNN reported.Japan’s reported coronavirus cases have surpassed 10,000 as medical workers warn the country’s health system isn’t prepared for what might come.Protesters are gathering in several US states to oppose stay-at-home orders.Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has warned there’s no evidence to suggest the presence of antibodies in blood can determine whether someone has immunity.