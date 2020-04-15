SLMCS distributes gift packs IDH & Mulleriyawa Hospital staff

The Sri Lanka Muslim Civil Society (SLMCS), an Organisation committed to Unity as One Nation distributed 2000 gift packs to front-line staff at the IDH and Mulleriyawa hospitals on 10th April 2020. This was in recognition of their place as heroes in our Nation’s fight against Covid-19. The SLMCS felt that their invaluable and dedicated service to the Nation of Sri Lanka and its’ peoples while putting their lives; as well as their families, at risk, should be lauded and appreciated. The Sri Lanka Muslim Civil Society came together in the aftermath of the 21st April 2019 terror attacks to bring solidarity and hope in a time of darkness – to Rise, Resist and Unite.