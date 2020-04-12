67 sent to quarantine centre from Ratnapura found negative for COVID-19

The 67 persons who were taken to the quarantine center at Diyatalawa Army Camp from Ratnapura and Pelmadulla were brought back to their homes as the PCR tests conducted on them found that they were not infected with COVID-19. The PCR tests have been conducted on Friday and Saturday. The 67 people belonging to several families at Mudduwa in Ratnapura and six families in the Pelmadulla area were sent for quarantine on April 8, after two others who are family members of the gem businessman of Ratnapura were found positive for COVID-19.