India gifts 10-tonne consignment of medicines to Sri Lanka

India gifted a 10 tonne consignment of essential life saving medicines to Sri Lanka, in view of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. These medicines have been requested by Government of Sri Lanka. The consignment was brought to Sri Lanka by an Air India Special Charter flight today. This is yet another manifestation of India’s unwavering commitment to stand with Sri Lanka, in rain and in shine. Despite its own domestic challenges and constraints, India has always believed in sharing its resources and expertise with its friends and partners. It may also be recalled that at the initiative of Prime Minister of India, a SAARC Leaders Video Conference was held on 15 March 2020 to discuss ways to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. India also pledged US$ 10 million to the SAARC COVID-19 Emergency Fund. Subsequently, a Video Conference of health professionals in SAARC countries was held on 26 March 2020.