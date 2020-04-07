Govt. to shut down all economic centres

The Government has decided to close all Economic Centres in the country to prevent the people from gathering into economic centers exposing them to the COVID-19, informed sources said. The Presidential Task Force to Coordinate and Monitor the Delivery of Continuous Services for the Sustenance of Overall Community Life headed by Basil Rajapaksa, has taken pertinent measures in relation to distribution of goods to the people. Sources said that there is a system in place to purchase vegetables and fruits from farmers and distribute them through Divisional Secretariats throughout the island. This will be coordinated via emails, WhatsApp and fax. The five dedicated economic centres of Dambulla, Thambuththegama, Nuwara -Eliya, Keppetipola and Embilipitiya have been identified for this purpose. A circular has been issued by the Secretary to the Public Administration and Home Affairs ministry for this purpose. Sources stressed that people need not come to economic centres to buy goods because all necessary steps had been taken to bring the products to the masses instead. (Sheain Fernandopulle)