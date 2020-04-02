Sri Lanka News Papers – News Headlines from Colombo

Govt. to suspend import of non-essential goods

The Government has decided to suspend or limit the importation of non-essential goods except pharmaceutical products and fuel, Cabinet spokesman and Minister Ramesh Pathirana said.

The Minister expressed this during the media briefing held this morning to announce Cabinet decisions.

“This decision was taken to make sure that the local agriculture sector is strengthened and to start up well-established industries in the near future,” the Minister added.

