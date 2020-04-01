WHO Chief calls Gota, thanks for mobilizing govt. to fight COVID-19

Director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr Tedros Adhanom, has phoned President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today and thanked him for mobilizing the entire government in the fight against COVID-19. “I had a good call with Gotabaya Rajapaksa, President of SriLanka, on COVID-19 today. We discussed the health and economic impacts COVID-19 can have on his country and the whole region. I thanked him for mobilizing the whole-of-government in the fight against the coronavirus,” he tweeted. In response, President Rajapaksa thanked Dr. Tedros for his support to Sri Lanka and the immense work being done by the WHO in the global pandemic caused by COVID-19. “We will continue to collaborate with the WHO to bring it under control,” the President said.