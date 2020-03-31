UNP-President meeting postponed to tomorrow

The meeting scheduled to be held yesterday between President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and a group of UNP MPs has been postponed to tomorrow, a UNP MP told Daily Mirror yesterday.

The group comprises UNP Assistant Leader Ravi Karunanayake and former MPs Ruwan Wijewardene, Daya Gamage, Arjuna Ranatunga and Lakshman Wijemanne.

One of them said the meeting could not be held yesterday due to unavoidable circumstances. He said the purpose of the meeting was to discuss COVID-19 and that it would not involve politics.