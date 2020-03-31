Don’t politicize distribution of essential goods: Sajith

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Leader Sajith Premadasa yesterday urged the government not to politicize the distribution of essential goods to people.

“We have been told that efforts are being made to fulfil political aspirations when essential goods are distributed to people by the government. This should not be the case,” Mr. Premadasa said in a statement.

He also urged the government to distribute essentials free of charge and to avoid scarcity of essential food items.

“We also urge the government to bring down equipment which is capable of diagnosing COVID-19 and to take special care in ensuring the safety of health care personnel,” Mr. Premadasa added.

Meanwhile, a joint statement issued by the leaders of the SJB including Patali Champika Ranawaka, Rishad Bathiudeen, P Thigambaram, Mano Ganesan, Rajitha Senaratne, Rauff Hakeem and Kumara Welgama said the government should not spend funds illegally.

Also, they said in the joint statement that the government delayed taking action to prevent the spread of COVID-19 because of its effort to hold the general election as soon as possible.