SL man in Switzerland dies from COVID-19

A Sri Lankan man living in Switzerland has died from COVID-19 virus on March 25, the Foreign Relations Ministry said.The Sri Lanka Embassy in Berlin has informed the Ministry that the Swiss authorities have confirmed that the Sri Lankan aged 59 years who died in Switzerland on 25 March had tested positive for COVID-19.

This was the first reported case of a Sri Lankan dying from the Coronavirus in anywhere in the world.

According to the Ministry the deceased who was from Punkuduthivu in Northern Province and held residence permit in Switzerland.