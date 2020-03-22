Ready to help India with epidemic prevention experience: China

People wearing protective face masks (HT)

Beijing, (Hindustan Times), 19 March 2020 – China on Thursday said it was ready to share its experience of “epidemic prevention” with New Delhi as the coronavirus pandemic looks to grip India and it announces aggressive containment measures against it.



The Chinese foreign ministry said it could help with both the “control” and “diagnosis” of the spread of the disease in India.



Saying it “admires and appreciates” the support from the Indian society in its fight against the novel coronavirus or Covid-19 crisis, the ministry added that China guarantees the “health and safety” of Indian citizens in China.



Beijing made the overture to New Delhi on a day when China reported zero domestic transmissions for the first time since the Covid-19 outbreak started.