Neville Fernando Hospital to care for Covid-19 suspected pregnant mothers

The Neville Fernando Hospital in Malabe and the Borella Castle Street Hospital are to be used to treat pregnant mothers suspected of having contracted the Coronavirus, the Government Information Department quoting Health Services Director-General Dr. Anil Jasinghe said.

Dr. Jasinghe also stated that all treatment for these pregnant mothers will be carried out under the supervision of a specialist doctor.

The Homagama Base Hospital has also been prepared to care for those infected with the Coronavirus and the Voice of America building complex has been renovated with the assistance of the Sri Lanka Army personnel and readied to care for patients.

Meanwhile, the 30 bed Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Kothalawala Defence University Hospital has also been readied to care for patients infected with the Coronavirus.

Also, the Mulleriyawa Hospital too has been renovated and readied to cater to those infected.

