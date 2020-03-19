Domestic pilgrimages, leisure trips suspended indefinitely

The National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) yesterday decided to suspend all pilgrimages and leisure trips within the country until further notice.

Addressing a media briefing, DIG Ajith Rohana said the decision had been taken on the instructions of the IGP.

“This decision has been conveyed to the heads of police stations countrywide. The IGP advised placing at least two barriers at every main road and at every famous junction to monitor if anyone engaged in pilgrimages or tours. Vehicles used for such purposes will be impounded,” he said.